Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
IN COURT: 38 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Dec 2019 12:00 PM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, December 3.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Gladstone Magistrates Court:

Abbott, Kristie-Leigh Elizabeth

Bolger, Cory Andrew

Bradbury, Joel David Henry

Braeckmans, Timothy James

Brookes, Drew Tyler

Carbery, Logan Charles Steven

Channell, Aaron Andrew

Clements, William Robert

Cook, Douglas James

Davies, Noel James

De Armond, Gina Irene

Delta, Gracelyn Claire

Devine, Jamie Gerard

Featherstone, Anthony John Robert

Funk, Brent Allan

Harrington, Katrina Louise

Harrison, Brian Patrick

Highley, Ricky William Stanley

Johnson, Jessie Joy

Keller, Michael Peter

Lehane, Nathan William

Little, Debbie Ann

Medley, Glen George

Mikeleit, Shannon Jade

Nichols, Gregory Myles

Ringuet, Floyd Zachariah

Sanders, Glenn Cameron

Saunders, Robert James

Simshauser, Joshua David

Smith, Bobbie-Lee Leiza

Smith, Clifford Cameron

Smith, Neil Collin

Stanford, Katrina Lee

Stanley, Jennifer Rosslyn

Steff, Alanna Shaye

Walters, Dean Richard

Warner, Mathew John Robert

Wilson, Jack Daniel

