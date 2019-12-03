IN COURT: 38 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, December 3.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Gladstone Magistrates Court:
Abbott, Kristie-Leigh Elizabeth
Bolger, Cory Andrew
Bradbury, Joel David Henry
Braeckmans, Timothy James
Brookes, Drew Tyler
Carbery, Logan Charles Steven
Channell, Aaron Andrew
Clements, William Robert
Cook, Douglas James
Davies, Noel James
De Armond, Gina Irene
Delta, Gracelyn Claire
Devine, Jamie Gerard
Featherstone, Anthony John Robert
Funk, Brent Allan
Harrington, Katrina Louise
Harrison, Brian Patrick
Highley, Ricky William Stanley
Johnson, Jessie Joy
Keller, Michael Peter
Lehane, Nathan William
Little, Debbie Ann
Medley, Glen George
Mikeleit, Shannon Jade
Nichols, Gregory Myles
Ringuet, Floyd Zachariah
Sanders, Glenn Cameron
Saunders, Robert James
Simshauser, Joshua David
Smith, Bobbie-Lee Leiza
Smith, Clifford Cameron
Smith, Neil Collin
Stanford, Katrina Lee
Stanley, Jennifer Rosslyn
Steff, Alanna Shaye
Walters, Dean Richard
Warner, Mathew John Robert
Wilson, Jack Daniel