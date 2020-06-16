Menu
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
IN COURT: 35 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Jun 2020 9:30 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, June 16.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Atkinson, Hedley Cecil Brian

Bezuidenhout, Michelle Evelyn

Boughton, Kenny Keith Frances

Bridges, Michael Joseph Mukasa

Dodt, Ruby

Fletcher, Bronia Kirsty

Gambrill, Belinda Jane

Gill, Dylan Jake

Glover, Jessica Anne Barbara

Hoffmann, Jamen Karl

Howett, Jason Luke

Hubbard, Nicholas Anthony

Irwin, Tyrone

Janssan, Jayden Lee

Johnson, Ashleigh Chloe

Kangan, Sophie Claire

Martin, Paul Frederick

Mccartney, Nicholas Anthony

Mcgrath, Chloe Maree

Mckeirnan, Andrew James

Moore, Nicole Fay

Neill, Steven Scott

Oneil, Kylie Lyn

Patane, Ethan

Paul, Ethan William

Phelps, Justin

Porter, Zane William

Reese, Nathan Kurtis

Robinson, Benjamin Vincent

Shoot, Debra Gaye

Simes, Karla Leanne

Sprott, Russell Gordan

Swanton, Sharon Anne

Taylor, Renee Lisa

Tomljenovic, Stacey Renee

courtlistgladstone incourtgladstone
Gladstone Observer

