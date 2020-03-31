Menu
26 May 2005: Gladstone Courthouse. picVanessa/Hunter buildings qld exterior Court House law emblem insignia badge
IN COURT: 35 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
31st Mar 2020 8:00 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, March 31.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Andreassen, Tara-Lee Mary

Basargin, Nickita

Bishop, Rhys James

Boston, Nigel James

Boughton, Kenny Keith Frances

Campbell, Scott Jackson

Cavlovic, Ivana

Cole, Kelly Marie

Collins, Angela Gai

Collins, Martin Andrew

Day, Anthony Mark

Earl, Corey Mason

Fowler, Brendan Peter

Gould, Troy Peter

Grahame, Thomas William

Hawes, Christopher Lee

Hunt, Christopher John

Irwin, Tyrone Jay

Koppensteiner, Beau Luke

Little, Debbie Ann

Mackenzie, Amanda Marie

Marsh, Darian Georgia Louise

Martin, Tristan Trevor

Maskell, Joel

Mclean, Sonita-Skye Christina Elizab

Oakley, Cameron Leslie

Popp, Bryan Neil

Powling, Kane Patrick

Richardson, Contessa Leigh Marie

Sommerfield, Samantha Thelma

Stubbs, Sam Jacob

Wells, Cindy Anita

White, Jamie Roy

Wilds, Jason Alan

Willersdorf, Leigh Adrian

