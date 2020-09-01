Menu
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
News

IN COURT: 33 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Sep 2020 8:00 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September 1.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Aldworth, Toni Raelene

Caddies, Bradley John

Carroll Allen, Makita Jean

Cattell, Mathew Glen

Clarke, Allen Peter

Cox, Rebecca Anne

Fitzpatrick, James Leslie

Girdler, Rebecca Leagh

Goltz, Quentin Tai

Goulevitch, Anthony Philip

Goulevitch, Anthony Philip

Hankin, Jamie Keith

Hankin, Jamie Keith

Hawdon, Elizabeth Anne

Kelly, Tony Shane

Kemp, Darryn Vern

Kotlar, Hayden Robert

Lawn, Tye Gregg

Mcelligott, Hayden Leslie

Mclean, Benjamin Scott

Moka, Shannon Latasha Marie

Parnaby, Billy James

Raby, Jason Patrick

Raleigh, Jackson Wayne

Sanson, Cole Antony

Sielaff, Shaun Dudley

Smith-Nancarrow, Daniel David Francis

Strokarck, Jasmyn Jan

Tait, Damon Matthew James

Tait, Damon Matthew James

Taylor, Renee Lisa

Todd, Kyle James

Watson, Alan Richar

