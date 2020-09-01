IN COURT: 33 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September 1.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Aldworth, Toni Raelene
Caddies, Bradley John
Carroll Allen, Makita Jean
Cattell, Mathew Glen
Clarke, Allen Peter
Cox, Rebecca Anne
Fitzpatrick, James Leslie
Girdler, Rebecca Leagh
Goltz, Quentin Tai
Goulevitch, Anthony Philip
Goulevitch, Anthony Philip
Hankin, Jamie Keith
Hankin, Jamie Keith
Hawdon, Elizabeth Anne
Kelly, Tony Shane
Kemp, Darryn Vern
Kotlar, Hayden Robert
Lawn, Tye Gregg
Mcelligott, Hayden Leslie
Mclean, Benjamin Scott
Moka, Shannon Latasha Marie
Parnaby, Billy James
Raby, Jason Patrick
Raleigh, Jackson Wayne
Sanson, Cole Antony
Sielaff, Shaun Dudley
Smith-Nancarrow, Daniel David Francis
Strokarck, Jasmyn Jan
Tait, Damon Matthew James
Tait, Damon Matthew James
Taylor, Renee Lisa
Todd, Kyle James
Watson, Alan Richar