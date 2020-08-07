Menu
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
IN COURT: 33 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
7th Aug 2020 8:00 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 7.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Bishop, Rhys James

Byers, Anthony John

Carberry, Hugh Michael

Cutayar, Rebbekkah Kymberly

Davis, Nathan Michael

Fowler, Brendan Peter

Gill, Kaiyne Brandon

Grahame, Thomas William

Hall, Gary Arthur

Henry, Shaye Mitchell

Horton, Madison Kenneth

Horton, Nicholas Jeoffrey

Hubbard, Nicholas Anthony

Jarman, Huynh Mai

Jordan, Zoel Mark

Kafoa, Samuel George

Lamkin, Crystal Lee

Loftus, Zachary David

Lydiard, Melanie Jane

Mccartney, Nicholas Anthony

Mitchell, Dale Ian

Owens, Nathan Robert

Schlapfer, Patrick John

Seguin, Andre

Smith, Maxwell Kyle

Thomas, Suellen

Thorogood, Edward Clifford

Warde, Graeme Peter

Watego, Tracy Ann

Watson, Sean Richard

Wehi, Krystal Tiana

Willson, Kane

Winder, Matthew

Gladstone Observer

