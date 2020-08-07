IN COURT: 33 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 7.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Bishop, Rhys James
Byers, Anthony John
Carberry, Hugh Michael
Cutayar, Rebbekkah Kymberly
Davis, Nathan Michael
Fowler, Brendan Peter
Gill, Kaiyne Brandon
Grahame, Thomas William
Hall, Gary Arthur
Henry, Shaye Mitchell
Horton, Madison Kenneth
Horton, Nicholas Jeoffrey
Hubbard, Nicholas Anthony
Jarman, Huynh Mai
Jordan, Zoel Mark
Kafoa, Samuel George
Lamkin, Crystal Lee
Loftus, Zachary David
Lydiard, Melanie Jane
Mccartney, Nicholas Anthony
Mitchell, Dale Ian
Owens, Nathan Robert
Schlapfer, Patrick John
Seguin, Andre
Smith, Maxwell Kyle
Thomas, Suellen
Thorogood, Edward Clifford
Warde, Graeme Peter
Watego, Tracy Ann
Watson, Sean Richard
Wehi, Krystal Tiana
Willson, Kane
Winder, Matthew