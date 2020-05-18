Menu
26 May 2005: Gladstone Courthouse. picVanessa/Hunter buildings qld exterior Court House law emblem insignia badge
IN COURT: 33 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
18th May 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, May 18.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Bauer, Helani Angel

Black, Robert Francis

Fields, Joshua Bryan

Fisher, Candice Eleise Leigh Maree

Grace, Michael Anthony

Grott, Danyl Jon

Haley-Graham, Masson James

Hayes, Rebecca Maree

Hill, Christine Shirley

Hopton, Amanda Evelyn

Lingwoodock-Ward, Keynan James Graeme Barrie

Litzow, Dylan Anthony

Mare, Jye Phillip

Menzies, Shane Douglas

Murphy, Beau James

Murray, Thomas George

Ngamotu, Tyson Tunui

Owbridge, Chloe Rene

Paul, Daniel Malcolm Raymond

Roberts, Shane Patrick

Rogers, David John

Seguin, Andre

Somerfield, Kayla Ann

Sorafumo, Matthew Steven

Stanley, Timothy John

Strandquist, Makhela Jayne

Taylor, Justin Luke

Tomlinson, Lincoln John

Warde, Graeme Peter

Watson, Andrew Robert

Whitehead, Duncan Evan

Williams, Darrell Leslie George

Williams, Sharryn Ann

courtlistgladstone gladstone courthouse incourtgladstone
