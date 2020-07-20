IN COURT: 32 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, July 20.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Anderson, Ashleigh Louise

Biancucci, Anthony

Blackman, Joshua

Bowkett, Robert Edward

Channell, Aaron Andrew

Conboy, Jade Nicole

Davies, Ronald James

Engel, Bradley Travis

Fleming, Michael Paul

Funk, Brent Allan

Griffin, Joshua Leslie

Hair, Jonathan Ivan

Hampton, Danielle May

Henry, Shaye Mitchell

Johnson, Kalloom Juan

Johnson, William Kendall

Kirby, Shane Matthew

Lydiard, Melanie Jane

Manalo, Aljon

Martin, Ezekiel James

Martin, Tristan Trevor

Metcalfe, Raymond James

Nash, Shane Kenneth

Norio, Stephen John

Owens, Nathan Robert

Prestwidge, Shane Anthony

Prestwidge, Shane Anthony

Saltner, Kerri Ann

Stanford, Katrina Lee

Thorogood, Troy Desmond

Tilley, Brianna

White, Jamie Roy