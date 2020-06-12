Menu
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
IN COURT: 32 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Jun 2020 9:30 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, June 12.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Aldworth, Toni Raelene

Atkins, Benjamin Rory

Cavlovic, Ivana

Chilly, Louisina Gail

Dittman, Jack David

Dorman, Dujon Francis

Eather, Matthew Thomas Joseph

Funk, Brent Allan

Gilmour, Tyler Kay Tegan

Grech, Joseph

Ingra, Dean Michael

Jones, Warren Brian Anthony

Kohl, Larissa Jean

Landry, Dean Micheal

Little, Debbie Ann

Lunney, Robert Douglas

Mackenzie, Amanda Marie

Mansfield, Anthony J

Marsh, Darian Georgia Louise

Marsh, Katiya Ursula

Martin, Tristan Trevor

Maskell, Joel

Owens, Nathan Robert

Richards, Kayne Anthony

Sharp, Ronald Lawrence

Smith, Maxwell Kyle

Sommerfield, Samantha Thelma

Stennings, Shaunn Stephen Leslie

Thorogood, Edward Clifford

Van Nimwegen, Denia

Ward, Peter John

White, Jamie Roy

courtlistgladstone incourtgladstone
