26 May 2005: Gladstone Courthouse. picVanessa/Hunter buildings qld exterior Court House law emblem insignia badge
News

IN COURT: 32 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th May 2020 9:00 AM
Subscriber only

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, May 12.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Adams, Jason Walter

Blanch, Keith James

Bonaguro, Gabrielle Faith

Bowkett, Robert Edward

Chidgey, Brett Conrad

Cutayar, Rebbekkah Kymberly

Day, Anthony Mark

Dendle, Anthony Edward

Felthouse, Jason Ryan

Forrester, Peter John Micheal

Gilchrist, Brandon James

Hammond, Leitisha Eva Anne

Hite, Tiffany Ann

Johnson, Zachariah Luke

Koosney, Andrew Sidney

Leighton, Quinn Douglas

Litzow, Dylan Anthony

Morey, Sarah Alison

Neivandt, Gabriel John

Oatley, Jennifer Leah

Owens, Nathan Robert

Philp, Mark Edward Joseph

Potts, Blair James

Riordan, Jason Paul

Thompson, Samuel John

Till, Darrin Paul

Tomkins, Daniel William

Walker, Phillip John

Wehi, Krystal Tiana

Wilksch, Bradley Martin

Wilson, Jack Daniel

Zachary Paul Lindsay Crosswell

courtlistgladstone incourtgladstone
Gladstone Observer

