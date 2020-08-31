IN COURT: 29 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 31.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Bates, Warren William
Brigg, Beau Clive Derick
Byers, Anthony John
Carney-Auckram, Corey John
Doyle, Sachin Stewart Gary
Ezekiela, Cree-Elizabeth Marcia
Foley, Justin Brian
Gibson, Trevor Clint
Haley-Graham, Masson James
Hartshorn, Brett Andrew
Hickmott, Joshua Trent
Holborow, Shayla Jay
Johnson, Neville Joseph
Kirby, Shane Matthew
Masters, Leon Troy
Pascoe, Jacob
Pershouse, Daniel George
Porter, Zane William
Quakawoot, Quinton Jerome
Roberts, Cody Patricia Marie
Robertson, Christopher Charles
Shyhun, Gregory
Smith, Bobbie-Lee Leiza
Stibbards, Veronica
Stickley, Jessica Ann
Thomas, Suellen
Watt, Graeme Francis
Weir-Smith, Brodie Peter John
Zimmerlie, Barbara Ann