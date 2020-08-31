Menu
Gladstone Courthouse.
News

IN COURT: 29 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
31st Aug 2020 8:00 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 31.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Bates, Warren William

Brigg, Beau Clive Derick

Byers, Anthony John

Carney-Auckram, Corey John

Doyle, Sachin Stewart Gary

Ezekiela, Cree-Elizabeth Marcia

Foley, Justin Brian

Gibson, Trevor Clint

Haley-Graham, Masson James

Hartshorn, Brett Andrew

Hickmott, Joshua Trent

Holborow, Shayla Jay

Johnson, Neville Joseph

Kirby, Shane Matthew

Masters, Leon Troy

Pascoe, Jacob

Pershouse, Daniel George

Porter, Zane William

Quakawoot, Quinton Jerome

Roberts, Cody Patricia Marie

Robertson, Christopher Charles

Shyhun, Gregory

Smith, Bobbie-Lee Leiza

Stibbards, Veronica

Stickley, Jessica Ann

Thomas, Suellen

Watt, Graeme Francis

Weir-Smith, Brodie Peter John

Zimmerlie, Barbara Ann

