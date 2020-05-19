IN COURT: 26 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, May 19.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Abrahamson, Marcus James
Aldworth, Toni Raelene
Bromilow, Dylan Robert Andrew
Crowe, Richard
Currie, Leissa Michelle
Davison, Jackson Reginald
Dennis, Mervyn John
Fowler, Andrew Lyndon
Franicevic, Tony Ralph
Galvin, Samuel James
Hargreaves, Christopher John
Harvey, Axil Lee Roderick
Hughes, Christine Carol
Hughes, Colin Charles
Jarvis, Brendon George
Mark, Mitchell Gordon
Parter, Mark Edward
Payne, Russell Ian
Pershouse, Angela Marie
Philp, Mark Edward Joseph
Richards, Dylan Jayden
Robertson, Andrew William John
Watt, Timothy Edward
Whitehead, Duncan Evan
Wilder, Christopher Paul
Yow Yeh, Estelle Lenore