Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
News

IN COURT: 26 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th May 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, May 19.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Abrahamson, Marcus James

Aldworth, Toni Raelene

Bromilow, Dylan Robert Andrew

Crowe, Richard

Currie, Leissa Michelle

Davison, Jackson Reginald

Dennis, Mervyn John

Fowler, Andrew Lyndon

Franicevic, Tony Ralph

Galvin, Samuel James

Hargreaves, Christopher John

Harvey, Axil Lee Roderick

Hughes, Christine Carol

Hughes, Colin Charles

Jarvis, Brendon George

Mark, Mitchell Gordon

Parter, Mark Edward

Payne, Russell Ian

Pershouse, Angela Marie

Philp, Mark Edward Joseph

Richards, Dylan Jayden

Robertson, Andrew William John

Watt, Timothy Edward

Whitehead, Duncan Evan

Wilder, Christopher Paul

Yow Yeh, Estelle Lenore

courtlistgladstone gladstone courthouse incourtgladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Frenzy over $12 iPhone deal

    Frenzy over $12 iPhone deal
    • 19th May 2020 9:59 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to help the elderly during COVID-19

        premium_icon How to help the elderly during COVID-19

        News Gladstone Pharmacist Justin Withers shares his tips for caring for the elderly during COVID-19

        ‘Great gift’: Anonymous donation ahead of bushfire season

        premium_icon ‘Great gift’: Anonymous donation ahead of bushfire season

        News A STRANGER’S generous gift will make life easier for a rural fire brigade as it...

        Wages flow for staff after legal quirk fix

        premium_icon Wages flow for staff after legal quirk fix

        News Liquor licensing laws meant workers missed out on JobKeeper payment.

        Council reveals its COVID-19 support spend

        premium_icon Council reveals its COVID-19 support spend

        News Almost $100,000 in rent concessions for Council owned/managed land