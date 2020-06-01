Menu
Gladstone Courthouse. pic Vanessa/Hunter
IN COURT: 25 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

liana walker
liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Jun 2020 8:06 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, June 1.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Demos, Aaron

Docherty, Zacchaeus John

Dorman, Dujon Francis

Dwyer, Steven Allan

Featherstone, Anthony John Robert

Foley, Justin Brian

Gourley, John Stewart

Granzien, Brent William

Hill, Christine Shirley

Hitchen, John

Krause, Cherie

Krauss, Dylan John

Leahy, Bevan Jackson Gregory

Lunney, Robert Douglas

Murphy, Blaire Sean

Paul, Daniel Malcolm Raymond

Prestwidge, Shane Anthony

Sharp, Kathleen Lee

Stanford, Katrina Lee

Stoneley, Margaret Joan

Swanton, Sharon Anne

Thomas, Suellen

Thorogood, Edward Clifford

Ward, Racheal Anne

Weston, Adam Lindsay

