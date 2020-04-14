Menu
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
IN COURT: 24 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Apr 2020 8:01 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, April 14.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Anker, Emily Sarah-Maree

Bernabei, Rick James

Bowkett, Robert Edward

Dendle, Anthony Edward

Ellis, Tyson Jeffrey

Ezekiela, Kiri Jade Maree

Forrester, Peter John Micheal

Glover, Travis

Gourley, John Stewart

Hammond, Leitisha Eva Anne

Hite, Tiffany Ann

Hoad, Daniel Haymen

King, Dene Mitchell

Lingwoodock, Keith Jeffrey

Marks, John William

Mcdonald, Brayden Christopher

Mcfarlane, Timothy Michael

Patane, Ethan

Philp, Mark Edward Joseph

Reid, Dylan Robert

Senft, Joshua Wayne

Syphers, Lee Raymond

Tomljenovic, Stacey Renee

Waikato, Francis Hone

