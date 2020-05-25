Menu
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
IN COURT: 23 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
25th May 2020 7:59 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, May 25.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Bailey, Alexia Anne

Budicin, Laura

Bylo, Jamie Paul

Carberry, Hugh Michael

Crombie, Andrew Charles

Dalgairns, Diane Marie

Darmody, Rodney John

Girdler, Rebecca Leagh

Griffin, Joshua Leslie

Griffiths, Moanna Elsie

Irwin, Tyrone Jay

Knighton, Jye Francis

Lafsky, Thomas James

Lehane, Nathan William

Lingwoodock, Keith Jeffrey

Paul, Daniel Malcolm Raymond

Plumbe, Nathan Peter

Sangdanuch, Rachen

Smith, Cathleen Joan

Smith, Dylan Guy

Sullivan, Tamara Lorna Louise

Tomljenovic, Stacey Renee

Tully, Daniel Neville

