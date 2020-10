IN COURT: 22 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, October 9.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Allen, Steven James

Bauer, Dale Chris

Dare, Angel Colina Koorinjum

Darley, Kody Shane

Doughty, William Donald

Doyle, Sachin Stewart Gary

Farmer, Justine Elizabeth

Girdler, Rebecca Leagh

Hammersley, Jason Edward

Hartshorn, Brett Andrew

Hawdon, Elizabeth Anne

Johnson, Neville Joseph

Jones, Joseph Daniel

Krauss, Dylan John

Malone, Tiam Joshua

Reese, Nathan Kurtis

Reese, Nathan Kurtis

Russell, Kelly Carol

Ryan, Taylor James

Saltner, Arnold

Wallace, Farron Wayne

Weir-Smith, Brodie Peter John