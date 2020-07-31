Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
News

IN COURT: 22 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
31st Jul 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, July 31.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Allwood-Beling, Jesse John

Atkinson, Nikita Cecelia Ann

Bauer, Helani Angel

Bligh, Cruz Keith

Bowen, Ashley Lee

Braeckmans, Timothy James

Bunk, Kylee Samone

Clunes, Mackenzie Rhiannon

Douglas, Samantha Marie

Fitzpatrick, James Leslie

Galvin, Samuel James

Grace, Michael Anthony

Kotlar, Hayden Robert

Kotlar, Hayden Robert

Lafsky, Thomas James

Langford, Petica Mitylene

Leitch, Troy Geoffrey

Long, Anthony

Mckeown, Craig Anthony Bernard

Oliver, Wayne John

Owbridge, Chloe Rene

Strandquist, Makhela Jayne

gladstonecourthouse gladstonecourtlist incourtgladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Morning rewind: Catch the latest headlines from yesterday

        premium_icon Morning rewind: Catch the latest headlines from yesterday

        News The top five stories you may have missed from Thursday, July 30.

        Rio Tinto injects $531 million into Gladstone economy

        premium_icon Rio Tinto injects $531 million into Gladstone economy

        Business 114 community organisations benefited from Rio Tinto’s Here for Gladstone...

        Council works on solution to campground closure

        premium_icon Council works on solution to campground closure

        News Tourism body shocked at no notice of council managed camp grounds closure.

        APPROVED: Campground project in prime river location

        premium_icon APPROVED: Campground project in prime river location

        Business Council has approved a development application for a camp ground in a prime...