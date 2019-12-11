IN COURT: 21 people to appear at Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, December 11.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Gladstone Magistrates Court:
Barnes, Damian Joseph
Bartlett, Nathan Leonard
Berry, Tod
Eather, Matthew Thomas Joseph
Glossop, Emillie Alice
Hargreaves, Christopher John
Hawkins, Kelly Ann
Langford, Petica Mitylene
Lotarski, Jonathon Eugene
Martin, Mason James Coussens
Mcintyre, Trevor Robert
Mikeleit, Shannon Jade
Nielsen, Deborah Belinda
Norling, Simon Otto
Swallow, Timothy Gary
Wood, Steven Keit
Gladstone District Court:
Thomson, Edward
Bosshart, Heinz
Koppensteiner, Beau
Kummerfeld, Peter
Greenland, Tyrin