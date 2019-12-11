IN COURT: 21 people to appear at Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, December 11.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Gladstone Magistrates Court:

Barnes, Damian Joseph

Bartlett, Nathan Leonard

Berry, Tod

Eather, Matthew Thomas Joseph

Glossop, Emillie Alice

Hargreaves, Christopher John

Hawkins, Kelly Ann

Langford, Petica Mitylene

Lotarski, Jonathon Eugene

Martin, Mason James Coussens

Mcintyre, Trevor Robert

Mikeleit, Shannon Jade

Nielsen, Deborah Belinda

Norling, Simon Otto

Swallow, Timothy Gary

Wood, Steven Keit

Gladstone District Court:

Thomson, Edward

Bosshart, Heinz

Koppensteiner, Beau

Kummerfeld, Peter

Greenland, Tyrin