Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
News

IN COURT: 21 people to appear at Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, December 11.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Gladstone Magistrates Court:

Barnes, Damian Joseph

Bartlett, Nathan Leonard

Berry, Tod

Eather, Matthew Thomas Joseph

Glossop, Emillie Alice

Hargreaves, Christopher John

Hawkins, Kelly Ann

Langford, Petica Mitylene

Lotarski, Jonathon Eugene

Martin, Mason James Coussens

Mcintyre, Trevor Robert

Mikeleit, Shannon Jade

Nielsen, Deborah Belinda

Norling, Simon Otto

Swallow, Timothy Gary

Wood, Steven Keit

Gladstone District Court:

Thomson, Edward

Bosshart, Heinz

Koppensteiner, Beau

Kummerfeld, Peter

Greenland, Tyrin

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    This NZ gym is taking over UFC

    This NZ gym is taking over UFC
    • 11th Dec 2019 10:15 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE UPDATE: Firefighters work tirelessly on five blazes

        premium_icon FIRE UPDATE: Firefighters work tirelessly on five blazes

        News FIRE crews worked tirelessly on five fires in the region yesterday.

        ‘Black market will flourish’: Fisherman’s quota concerns

        premium_icon ‘Black market will flourish’: Fisherman’s quota concerns

        News A COMMERCIAL fisherman is concerned the black market for black jewfish will thrive...

        Support for ‘young contemporary’ veterans

        premium_icon Support for ‘young contemporary’ veterans

        News Ex-serviceman Jon Felton is looking for local veterans interested in being part of...

        Third bin? All options explored in waste strategy

        premium_icon Third bin? All options explored in waste strategy

        News It’s no trash talk - a third kerbside bin for food and garden organics is among the...