Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
IN COURT: 21 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

5th May 2020 8:14 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, May 5.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Alexander, Troy Matthew

Ashman, Darren James

Atkins, Benjamin Rory

Cooper, David John

Currie, Leissa Michelle

Foley, Justin Brian

Goodall, Jayden Ashley

Hall, Gary Arthur

Hoffmann, Jamen Karl

Howett, Jason Luke

Johnson, Jeffery David

Kirk, George Stanley John

Owens, Nathan Robert

Parter, Mark Edward

Pershouse, Matthew James

Ramsden, Lisa Marie

Randolph, Graham Levi

Smith, Stephen James

Stenner, Terry Malcolm

Tumai, Matthew Kimiora

Walker, Phillip John

