IN COURT: 21 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September 13.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Gladstone Magistrates Court



Aberdeen, Byron Phillip, Mr

Ashe, Dylan Leslie

Beazley, Timothy Clemant

Cavanough, Sheldon Lance

Fleming Haines, Sarah-Ann

Hobden, David Albert

Hobson, Darren James

Pascoe, Michael Bradley

Petrie, Donald Robert

Smith, Kirsty-Lee

Spooren, Anthony Thomas

Tailby, Christopher Renton

Wells, Levi Peter

Widgell, Daniel Cecil

District Court at Gladstone

Bradley THOROGOOD

Nathan REESE

John ATTARD

Christian WINSTON

Blake PARRY

Nathan PARRY

Melissa WILLIAMS