IN COURT: 20 people/companies listed to appear in court today
EACH day, a number of people and companies appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, November 6.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
1770 Marina Pty Ltd
Barnes, Damian Joseph
Bartlett, Nathan Leonard
Berry, Tod
Bligh, Christopher Rudi
Burrows, Hemi Rangi
Capra, Mark William
Conlon, Dennis Andrew
Downer Utilities Australia Pty Ltd
Du Pre Chamier, Andrew Colin
Hawkins, Kelly Ann
Martin, Mason James Coussens
Nicolle, Joshua Norman
Pitsilidis, John
Pradella, Cassandra Anne
Queensland Alumina Litmited
Renfrey, Darren John
Saunders, Clinton John
Smith, Kerry Anne
Wood, Steven Keith