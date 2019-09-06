Menu
Gladstone Court House, Yarroon Street. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer
IN COURT: 20 people set to appear in Gladstone today

Sarah Barnham
by
6th Sep 2019 8:32 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September 6.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Bourchier, Kyle

Brown, Oran

Davidson, Ashley Lyle

Ezekiela, Kiri Jade Maree

Feneck, Daniel John Thomas

Gill, Tianah Jayde

Hamilton, Cherriillee Brittanie

Harrison, Christel Keitha

Heiniger, Shane Richard

Hoffman, Brodie Hans

Johnson, Trevor James

Jurd, Clint Bernie Michael

Kiripatea, Brooke Mau Gary

Krul, Sybrand

Lingwoodock, Nakitta June

Mackenzie-Ross, Shane Ian

O'Brien, Isaac Benjamin

Reilly, Brenton James

Spencer, Aaron John

Tawhai, Paul Campbell

