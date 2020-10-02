IN COURT: 20 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, October 2.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Atkins, Benjamin Rory
Bowen, Craig John
Clunes, Mackenzie Rhiannon
Galvin, Samuel James
Goorden, Shane Anthony
Hankin, Jamie Keith
Harrison, Stacey Leigh
Heitink, Christopher Grant
Lee, Robert Brandon
Lennon, Tasha Ann
Murray, Thomas George
Noonan, Jed Robert
Noonan, Jed Robert
Potter, Lorraine Ann
Raymond, Joel David
Stennings, Shaunn Stephen Leslie
Ward, Peter John
Ward, Peter John
Wehi, Krystal Tiana
Wyatt, Laurie Wilfred Arthur