Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
News

IN COURT: 20 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
2nd Oct 2020 8:00 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, October 2.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Atkins, Benjamin Rory

Bowen, Craig John

Clunes, Mackenzie Rhiannon

Galvin, Samuel James

Goorden, Shane Anthony

Hankin, Jamie Keith

Harrison, Stacey Leigh

Heitink, Christopher Grant

Lee, Robert Brandon

Lennon, Tasha Ann

Murray, Thomas George

Noonan, Jed Robert

Potter, Lorraine Ann

Raymond, Joel David

Stennings, Shaunn Stephen Leslie

Ward, Peter John

Wehi, Krystal Tiana

Wyatt, Laurie Wilfred Arthur

Gladstone Observer

