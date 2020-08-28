Menu
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
News

IN COURT: 20 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
28th Aug 2020 8:00 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 28.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Armstrong, Shane Gregory

Brierly, Saige Louise

Byron, Robert James

Close, Christopher Brian

Davidson, Ashley Lyle

Dittman, Jack David

Edwards, Amanda Jane

Fitzpatrick, James Leslie

Hammersley, Jason Edward

Heitink, Christopher Grant

Kotlar, Hayden Robert

Mckeown, Craig Anthony Bernard

Noonan, Jed Robert

Owens, Nathan Robert

Roberts, Mikayla Sarah

Robinson, Dean Michael Wayne

Robinson, Joshua Joseph

Tawhai, Paul Campbell

Walters, Brian Lindsay

Gladstone Observer

