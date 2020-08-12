IN COURT: 19 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 12.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Andrews, Paul

Baran, Sarah Nichole

Chin Fat, Jarrod Paul

Dearing, Craig William

Fett, Ryan Bradley

Gosley, Raymond Eric James

Hewitt, Zachariah John

Jackson, Tyler-James John

Laber, Karl Ferdinand

Odgers, Stefanie Maree

Prestwidge, Shane Anthony

Rodgers, Brett John

Skarpona-Haddon, Nicola Anne

Stubbs, Magen Lynn

Vanderschoot, Christopher Andrew

Williamson, Ryan John

Wilson, Glenn John

Issac BYRNES

Dylan GILL; Kaiyne GILL; Daniel LATHAM