IN COURT: 19 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 12.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Andrews, Paul
Baran, Sarah Nichole
Chin Fat, Jarrod Paul
Dearing, Craig William
Fett, Ryan Bradley
Gosley, Raymond Eric James
Hewitt, Zachariah John
Jackson, Tyler-James John
Laber, Karl Ferdinand
Odgers, Stefanie Maree
Prestwidge, Shane Anthony
Rodgers, Brett John
Skarpona-Haddon, Nicola Anne
Stubbs, Magen Lynn
Vanderschoot, Christopher Andrew
Williamson, Ryan John
Wilson, Glenn John
Issac BYRNES
Dylan GILL; Kaiyne GILL; Daniel LATHAM