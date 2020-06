IN COURT: 18 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, June 8.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Bauer, Helani Angel

Carberry, Hugh Michael

Demos, Aaron

Gilmour, Tyler Kay Tegan

Harris, Patrick Braedan

Hoffmann, Jamen Karl

Hughes, Colin Charles

Kirk, George Stanley John

Mcdonald, Brad

Myers, Christopher William

Neill, Steven Scott

O’Brien, Isaac Benjamin

O’Connor, Jamie-Lee Paul

Radunz, Christopher Anthony

Riggs, Scott Daniel Malcolm

Sharp, David Michael

Taylor, Krystal-Leigh Hilda Maree

Zimmerlie, Sarah Maree