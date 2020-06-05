IN COURT: 18 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, June 5.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Bennett, Cameo Jane
Bradbury, Joel David Henry
Crowe, Richard
Davidson, Ashley Lyle
Gill, Dylan Jake
Hamilton, Michael Leslie
Kujanpaa, Matti James
Lingwoodock, Keith Jeffrey
Mozley, Barry
Mozley, Barry Joel
Nespoli, Natasha Maree
Osborne, Joshua
Owbridge, Chloe Rene
Prescott, Branden John Hedley
Robson, Grant Dale
Sanders, Glenn Cameron
Strachan, Joshua Gabe
Whiting, Lucas Corbett