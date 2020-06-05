Menu
26 May 2005: Gladstone Courthouse.
IN COURT: 18 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

5th Jun 2020 9:30 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, June 5.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Bennett, Cameo Jane

Bradbury, Joel David Henry

Crowe, Richard

Davidson, Ashley Lyle

Gill, Dylan Jake

Hamilton, Michael Leslie

Kujanpaa, Matti James

Lingwoodock, Keith Jeffrey

Mozley, Barry

Mozley, Barry Joel

Nespoli, Natasha Maree

Osborne, Joshua

Owbridge, Chloe Rene

Prescott, Branden John Hedley

Robson, Grant Dale

Sanders, Glenn Cameron

Strachan, Joshua Gabe

Whiting, Lucas Corbett

