IN COURT: 17 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September 23.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Ashman, Darren James

Atkinson, Nikita Cecelia Ann

Davis, Nathan Michael

Drieberg, Jademan Bounkham Harold

Ellis, Tyson Jeffrey

Gao, Yi Lun

Gao, Yi Lun

Gosley, Raymond Eric James

Janssan, Jayden Lee

Jarvis, Kane

Mark, Mitchell Gordon

Patane, Ethan

Sharman, Monicque Therese

Sorrensen, Clinton

Wilksch, Bradley Martin

Willersdorf, Leigh Adrian

Young, Zack