IN COURT: 17 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September 23.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Ashman, Darren James
Atkinson, Nikita Cecelia Ann
Davis, Nathan Michael
Drieberg, Jademan Bounkham Harold
Ellis, Tyson Jeffrey
Gao, Yi Lun
Gao, Yi Lun
Gosley, Raymond Eric James
Janssan, Jayden Lee
Jarvis, Kane
Mark, Mitchell Gordon
Patane, Ethan
Sharman, Monicque Therese
Sorrensen, Clinton
Wilksch, Bradley Martin
Willersdorf, Leigh Adrian
Young, Zack