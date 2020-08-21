Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
News

IN COURT: 17 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
21st Aug 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 21.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Baird, Andrew William

Brown, Morgan Tamati

Channell, Aaron Andrew

Darling, Amanda Lee

Dennis, Mervyn John

Kelle, Matthew William

Mansfield, Anthony J

Parter, Mark Edward

Phelps, Justin

Ramm, Anthony John

Short, Gareth Douglas

Stennings, Shaunn Stephen Leslie

Stennings, Shaunn Stephen Leslie

Syphers, Lee Raymond

Tauwhare, Cody Russell

Thornton, Catherine Rhonda

Wilson, Clayton James

courtlistgladstone gladstone courthouse gladstonecourtlist incourtgladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bruce Highway must be dual carriageway: O’Dowd

        Premium Content Bruce Highway must be dual carriageway: O’Dowd

        News “Until we get a four-lane dual carriageway...we will continue to see these serious crashes,” Ken O’Dowd.

        Woodfire pizza van owner forced out of town

        Premium Content Woodfire pizza van owner forced out of town

        Crime A false rumour led the man to relocate.

        Grandmother ‘disappointed’ in herself for having drugs

        Premium Content Grandmother ‘disappointed’ in herself for having drugs

        Crime Cindy Isobel Clarke was found with drugs and a utensil during a search.

        Gladstone ‘needs a level 4 hospital to attract doctors’

        Premium Content Gladstone ‘needs a level 4 hospital to attract doctors’

        News Gladstone is perfectly positioned, with a public and private hospital on the same...