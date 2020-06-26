IN COURT: 17 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, June 26.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Azcue, Rony Wilson
Bell, Tammy Loretta
Blake, Heath Leslie
Gibson, Xanthe Renee
Isaacs, Desmond Robert Glen
Lewis, Christopher John
Martin, Taryn Jane
Martin, Taryn Jane
Nash, Anthony Patrick
Pengelly, Tracy Leigh
Pershouse, Matthew James
Reid, Dylan Robert
Rudd, Shannon Michael
Thomsen, Tamika Rose
Thornton, Catherine Rhonda
Tischler, Emma Korrine
Tumai, Matthew Kimiora