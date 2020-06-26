Menu
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
IN COURT: 17 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
26th Jun 2020 9:30 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, June 26.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Azcue, Rony Wilson

Bell, Tammy Loretta

Blake, Heath Leslie

Gibson, Xanthe Renee

Isaacs, Desmond Robert Glen

Lewis, Christopher John

Martin, Taryn Jane

Nash, Anthony Patrick

Pengelly, Tracy Leigh

Pershouse, Matthew James

Reid, Dylan Robert

Rudd, Shannon Michael

Thomsen, Tamika Rose

Thornton, Catherine Rhonda

Tischler, Emma Korrine

Tumai, Matthew Kimiora

