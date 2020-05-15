Menu
26 May 2005: Gladstone Courthouse. picVanessa/Hunter buildings qld exterior Court House law emblem insignia badge
News

IN COURT: 17 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
15th May 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, May 15.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Barrett, Georgina Nicole

Couchy, Michael Bruce

Doyle, Ivan Gerrald Steven

Funk, Brent Allan

Gyemore, Christopher Bertram

Mcgrath, Chloe Maree

Stronach, Andrew William

Van Nimwegen, Denia

Whitehead, Duncan Evan

Yow Yeh, Jodene Lorrain

Christopher Lee Hawes

Dylan Troy Wales

Tyler Kay Tegan Gilmour

Bruce Andrew Watts

Tyrone Jay Irwin

J.P.

I.B

Gladstone Observer

