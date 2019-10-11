Menu
26 May 2005: Gladstone Courthouse. picVanessa/Hunter buildings qld exterior Court House law emblem insignia badge
News

IN COURT: 16 people set to appear in Gladstone today

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Oct 2019 7:27 AM
Subscriber only

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, October 11.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Bourke, Brendon Michael

Bowen, Kodi Louise

Burgess, Andrew James Maher

Cruz, Mark Anthony

Dangerfield, Christopher David

Doyle, Sachin Stewart Gary

Dwyer, Steven Allan

Hayes, Rebecca Maree

Horstman, Zachary Allen

Jensen, Lars Mark

Norman, Richard Barry

Passau, Cara Maureen

Spooren, Anthony Thomas

Thomas, Jemah May

Watson, Chanel Joy

Zimmerlie, Jeffrey Kevin

