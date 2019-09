IN COURT: 16 people set to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September 4.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

1770 Marina Pty Ltd

Adnum, Peter Edward

Boyd, Daniel Keith

Brookes, Paul David

Cooke, Wayne Leslie Mark

Hodges, Peter John

Hoffmann, Jamen Karl

Lingwoodock, Dwayne Lawrence

Masters, Shakilee Kerry

Moroney, Logan Morris

Payne, Shaun Ronald

Pradella, Cassandra Anne

Russell, Kelly Sueann

Turner, Jaime Troy

Walker, Hayden Ross

Walker, Tyler Munro