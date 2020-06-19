IN COURT: 16 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, June 19.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Adams, Braydon John Robert Hugh

Chapman, Lenice Sue-Ann

Dare, Angel Colina Koorinjum

Dorman, Dujon Francis

Doyle, Shayna Maud Gloria

Gowley, Kai Stephen,

Griffiths, Moanna Elsie

Grimshaw, Russell James

Guivarra, Jessy Jean

Gyemore, Christopher Bertram

Ingra, Cassandra Jane

Lansdown, Justice Naomi

Martin, Ezekiel James

Thorogood, Desmond Michael

Tilley, Brianna

Yow Yeh, Lawrence Robert