Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
IN COURT: 16 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
28th Apr 2020 8:08 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, April 28.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Bell, Krystal

Bromilow, Dylan Robert Andrew

Brown, Reilly Tayla

Burns, Jury Tamati Henare

Davison, Jackson Reginald

Dodt, Ruby Ann

Ellis, Tyson Jeffrey

Gibson, Xanthe Renee

Green, James Paul

Hamilton, Michael Leslie

Hughes, Christine Carol

Isaacs, Desmond Robert Glen

Leighton, Quinn Douglas

Moretti, Danial Francis

Novelly, Hadyn James

Walsh, Wayne Michael

gladstonecourtlist incourtgladstone
