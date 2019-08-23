IN COURT: 16 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 23.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Agate, Daniel Christopher

Allen, Steven James

Bligh, Cruz Keith

Bowie, Akaline Eluthuar

Bromilow, Dylan Robert Andrew

Cullen, Correy Wade Shirley

Daisley, Angus William Alexander

Daylight, Nathanial Wayne Albert

Hinchcliffe-Rahley, Lisa Malvene

Jensen, Letecia Birgitte, Miss

Murphy, Beau James

Osborne, Joshua

Owbridge, Chloe Rene

Rooke, Keaton James

Taylor, Leigh Anthony

Timms, Daniel Robert