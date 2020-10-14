Menu
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
IN COURT: 15 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
14th Oct 2020 8:41 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, October 13.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Baran, Sarah Nichole

Brown, Dean Richard

Darley, Kody Shane

Fletcher, Jamie Lee

Hannant, Kristina

Harding, Jake

Henderson, Georgia May

Kora, Mereraina Patricia-Lee

Lewis, Zachary Allan

Mcconnell, Keith Robert

Otene, Jamie

Plath, Milton Nigel

Tait, Damon Matthew James

Walker, Tawnee Marie

West, Michelle Liann

