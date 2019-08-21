IN COURT: 14 people set to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 21.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Adnum, Peter Edward

Bartlett, Nathan Leonard

Brown, Benjamin

Burrows, Hemi Rangi

Cooke, Wayne Leslie Mark

Daisley, Angus William Alexander

Daylight, Nathanial Wayne Albert

Hagelstein, Jaymee Luke

Hodges, Peter John

Lemalu, David Live

Melksham, Andy Charles

Molloy, Nadina Maxine

Poggi, Ryan Glenn

Ware, Timothy John