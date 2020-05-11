Menu
Gladstone Courthouse. Pic: Vanessa/Hunter
IN COURT: 14 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

11th May 2020 8:10 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, May 11.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

District Court:

Cruz Keith BLIGH

Bruce Andrew WATTS

Kate Louise HUMPHRIES

Neil Collin SMITH

Kristopher Joseph HARPER

Tyler Kay Tegan GILMOUR

Steven Joseph CANTRILL-RYALL

Zachary Paul Lindsay CROSSWELL

Oral Eujene Way GHEE

John Frederick FREYER

Dylan Troy WALES

Tyrone Jay IRWIN

Angus William Alexander DAISLEY

Cameron Leslie OAKLEY

