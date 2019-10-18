IN COURT: 14 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, October 18.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Gladstone Magistrates Court:
Foley, Sonny Michael
Harrison, Peter James
Kenny, Rebecca Jane
Miller, Sean Roger
Radunz, Bryce Anthony
Robertson, Andrew William John
Smits, Anthony Lee
Tomljenovic, Stacey Renee
Ward, Racheal Anne
Yow Yeh, Lomas Ralph
District court:
GREENLAND, Tyrin Philip
BOSSHART, Heinz
MCDONALD, Russell Bryon
NASH, Mark Kevin