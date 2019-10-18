Menu
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
News

IN COURT: 14 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
18th Oct 2019 6:00 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, October 18.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Gladstone Magistrates Court:

Foley, Sonny Michael

Harrison, Peter James

Kenny, Rebecca Jane

Miller, Sean Roger

Radunz, Bryce Anthony

Robertson, Andrew William John

Smits, Anthony Lee

Tomljenovic, Stacey Renee

Ward, Racheal Anne

Yow Yeh, Lomas Ralph

District court:

GREENLAND, Tyrin Philip

BOSSHART, Heinz

MCDONALD, Russell Bryon

NASH, Mark Kevin

Gladstone Observer

