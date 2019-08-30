Menu
Gladstone Court House, Yarroon Street. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer
IN COURT: 14 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Sarah Barnham
30th Aug 2019 8:12 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 30.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Daisley, Angus William Alexander

Hill, Christopher Edward Owen

Hill, Katrina Maree

Horton, Madison Kenneth

Johnson, Sally Joanne

Mackenzie-Ross, Shane Ian

Munns, Matthew John

Pershouse, Daniel George

Phillips, Anthony Roy

Rosenkranz, Michael

Smith, Kirsty-Lee

Smith, William Allan Paterson

Tighe, Nathan James

Winston, Christian Guy Russell

Gladstone Observer

