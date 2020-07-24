Menu
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
News

IN COURT: 13 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, July 24.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Bell, Krystal

Bromilow, Dylan Robert Andrew

Darmody, Rodney John

Ellis, Tyson Jeffrey

Isaacs, Desmond Robert Glen

Leighton, Quinn Douglas

Martin, Paul Frederick

Mitchell, Bradley Paul

Richardson, Contessa Leigh Marie

Syphers, Lee Raymond

Turner, Jaime Troy

Willersdorf, Leigh Adrian

