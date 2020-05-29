IN COURT: 13 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, May 29.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Bell, Krystal

Bernabei, Rick James

Collins, Martin Andrew

Fields, Joshua Bryan

Granzien, Beau Graham

Kelly, Michael Andrew

Mcfarlane, Timothy Michael

O’Brien, Daniel Keith

Peisto, Andrew Phillip

Reid, Dylan Robert

Sorrensen, Clinton

Sullivan, Tyler

Watt, Graeme Francis