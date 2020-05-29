IN COURT: 13 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, May 29.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Bell, Krystal
Bernabei, Rick James
Collins, Martin Andrew
Fields, Joshua Bryan
Granzien, Beau Graham
Kelly, Michael Andrew
Mcfarlane, Timothy Michael
O’Brien, Daniel Keith
Peisto, Andrew Phillip
Reid, Dylan Robert
Sorrensen, Clinton
Sullivan, Tyler
Watt, Graeme Francis