IN COURT: 13 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, March 27.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

District Court

Kristopher Harper

Magistrates Court

Channell, Aaron Andrew

Conboy, Jade Nicole

Heiniger, Shane Richard

Johnson, Ashleigh Chloe

Jones, Paul James

Pearce, Leigh Shane

Pershouse, Daniel George

Prestwidge, Shane Anthony

Short, Krystal Maree

Simpson, Paul Michael

Thompson, Kylie Marie

Whittaker, Nathan James