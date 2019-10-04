Menu
Gladstone Courthouse.
IN COURT: 12 people to appear in Gladstone today

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Oct 2019 7:30 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, October 4.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Alley, Calib Keith

Angel, Leonie Angela

Berridge, Bradley Robert

Blackman, Joshua

Bligh, Selena Anne

Broomham, Tallara Chloe

Davey, Tua-Junior

Dwyer, Steven Allan

Johnson, William Mervyn

Mcnamara, Trent Ryan

Nolan, Mitchell Troy

Toi, Davida Erica

