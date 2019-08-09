Menu
IN COURT: 12 people set to face Gladstone court today

Sarah Barnham
by
9th Aug 2019 8:07 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 9.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Bowie, Akaline Eluthuar

Crosswell, Zachary Paul Linsday

Eland, Timothy Michael

Gaeta, Rodney James

Hansen, John David

Hinchcliffe-Rahley, Lisa Malvene

Johnsen, Jordan Bruce Ivan

Mckinley, Bryce Lee

Noonan, Jed Robert

Reese, Nathan Kurtis

Turnbull, Mitchell

Yow Yeh, Jodene Lorraine

