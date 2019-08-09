IN COURT: 12 people set to face Gladstone court today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 9.
Bowie, Akaline Eluthuar
Crosswell, Zachary Paul Linsday
Eland, Timothy Michael
Gaeta, Rodney James
Hansen, John David
Hinchcliffe-Rahley, Lisa Malvene
Johnsen, Jordan Bruce Ivan
Mckinley, Bryce Lee
Noonan, Jed Robert
Reese, Nathan Kurtis
Turnbull, Mitchell
Yow Yeh, Jodene Lorraine