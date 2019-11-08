Menu
Gladstone Courthouse.
IN COURT: 12 people listed to appear today

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Nov 2019 7:27 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, November 8.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Blunt, Boe-Daniel Lanard

Castle, Dylan Bradley

Charles, Mary Elizabeth

Cullen, Trent Stanley

Glossop, Emillie Alice

Heiniger, Shane Richard

Hoffman, Brodie Hans

Isaacs, Neville

Kennedy, Matthew Alan

Matthews, Darren Ian

Ryan, Christopher

Tirona, Gil Halili

