Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
News

IN COURT: 12 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
7th Oct 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, October 7.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Beezley, Jaleel Anthony James

Ezekiela, Cree-Elizabeth Marcia

Goltz, Quentin Tai

Harding Dorrington, Patrick Micheal

Lee, Robert Brandon

List, Paul Anthony John

Murphy, Katherine Lenore

Reid, Jasmine Irene

Salam, Lindsay Jay

Solomon, Mascot Campbell

Tomljenovic, Stacey Renee

Waller, Tennielle Erian Josephine

gladstonecourtlist incourtgladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 6.

        • 7th Oct 2020 7:04 AM
        Facility that discharged cyanide into harbour given restart

        Premium Content Facility that discharged cyanide into harbour given restart

        News “It’s just sour for me, I just don’t feel comfortable with it.''

        Man puzzled over meth detection

        Premium Content Man puzzled over meth detection

        News Shilo John Barnes was stunned by the fact there was meth in his system after he...

        Our Hometown: Chris jumped at chance to run his own business

        Premium Content Our Hometown: Chris jumped at chance to run his own business

        News The former mines worker is now the driving force behind Gladstone Roadworthys.