Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
IN COURT: 12 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Mar 2020 8:14 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, March 20.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Blackman, Joshua

Bunk, Kylee Samone

Fisher, Gwen Martha

Fowler, Andrew Lyndon

Jarvis, Brendon George

Kennedy, Matthew Alan

Mcgregor, Allan John

Palauni, Tuiinoino

Pholi, Richard Alan

Saylor, Gavin Christopher

Todd, Dylan James Dereck

Yow Yeh, Lomas Ralph

