Gladstone Courthouse.
News

IN COURT: 12 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Oct 2019 7:27 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, October 2.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Appo, Rodney Gerald

Berry, Tod

Bligh, Christopher Rudi

Boyd, Daniel Keith

Breytenbach, Jeramiah, Mr

Du Pre Chamier, Andrew Colin

Fleetwood, Michael

Keech, Barry

Keech, Carol

Saunders, Clinton John

Steven, Aleah Rae

Toi, Davida Erica

Gladstone Observer

