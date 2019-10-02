IN COURT: 12 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, October 2.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Appo, Rodney Gerald
Berry, Tod
Bligh, Christopher Rudi
Boyd, Daniel Keith
Breytenbach, Jeramiah, Mr
Du Pre Chamier, Andrew Colin
Fleetwood, Michael
Keech, Barry
Keech, Carol
Saunders, Clinton John
Steven, Aleah Rae
Toi, Davida Erica