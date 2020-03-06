IN COURT: 12 people in Gladstone court today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, March 6.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Bell, Krystal
Gyemore, Christopher Bertram
Hodges, Kiara Kym
Kilfoyle, Michael James
Lingwoodock, Savannah Louise
Mcglinchy, Christopher Travis
Munro, Corin
Munro, Corin Hayden
Smith, Jordan Reece
Tickner, Anne Doreen
Todd, Kyle
Wogandt, Joshua Ryan